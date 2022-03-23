Score Golf Digest magazine at just over $3.50/yr. before you hit the course this spring ($40 value)

DiscountMags has now kicked off a notable midweek sale with a particularly solid deal on Golf Digest magazine. Just ahead of folks getting ready to hit the course this year, DiscountMags is offering 2-years of Golf Digest magazine for $7.50 with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and no automatic renewals (click “Do not enroll me in DiscountLock” at checkout). This one sells for $20 per year at Amazon, which is well above the $3.75 you’re paying with today’s 2-year offer. And as always, you can choose to send it to whichever address you like with an optional gift note as well. Head below for more details.

This is a great chance to score a couple years of Golf Digest before the season starts and at the lowest price we have tracked since the brief holiday offers last year. It “empowers the modern golfer, delivering monthly content on how to play, what to play and where to play.” Golf Digest is geared towards low-handicappers and beginners alike with loads of how-to pieces and articles from the game’s top players (“Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Paula Creamer and Tom Watson to Butch Harmon, David Leadbetter, Jim McLean and Sean Foley”).

Browse through the rest of the midweek sale for offers on Hot Rod magazine and Popular Mechanics while you’re at it. And for the more business and news-minded folks, we are also still tracking huge deals on Forbes and The Economist with up to $155 in savings to be had year-over-year. You can get all of the details on those offers right here.

Then go grab your Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies.

Golf Digest magazine features:

Golf Digest magazine also has an instructional section in each issue, which includes tips to help you play like a pro. Professional golfers such as Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson write new articles for the magazine every month. They detail their experiences on the courses, giving you new ideas to control your swing and lower your score. You don’t need to worry about forgetting anything you learn, either, because each issue has a pocket guide that you can tear off and slip into your pocket to use on the course.

