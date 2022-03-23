Insta360’s tiny Go 2 Action Camera reaches new low with $100 in savings (Save 33%)

Adorama is currently offering the Insta360 Go 2 Tiny Mighty Action Camera for $199.99 shipped with the in-cart discount. Normally offered for $300, this price marks the lowest price we’ve seen this camera listed for. You can currently get this camera with accessories for $300 on Amazon. Featuring a 1/2.3-inch camera sensor, the Go 2 is capable of recording 1440p video at 50fps. Being rated for IPX8 means it can withstand being in water up to 13 feet deep. This camera can also record video at 120fps for getting those fast moments in life in slow motion. You can see a preview of the video on the app over a Wi-Fi connection as well. Insta360’s FlowState Stabilization makes your videos smooth while still capturing all the details. The charging case can get you 2.5-hours of recording with just 30 minutes of recharge. The case also functions as a remote to stop and start recordings and a tripod. Be sure to read our review of the Insta360 Go 2 Action Camera, and keep reading for more.

Insta360 also makes plenty of accessories for the Go 2 Action Camera. For instance, take this ND filter set for $30. ND Filters are used to reduce the amount of light coming into the camera for very bright scenes. This could be a snowy mountain in broad daylight. It can overwhelm the camera with light and you’ll lose contrast. Screw one of these four filters on and you’re set! You can even get this protective carrying case for $15 which includes cutouts for the camera, charging case, and accessories.

Insta360 Go 2 Tiny Mighty Action Camera features:

Insta360 GO 2 is the world’s smallest action camera. It weighs about 6x lighter than your old action cam, with the same sized image sensor, and fits perfectly on your shirt.

Pick a spot and record a timelapse from any angle. At night, turn on Nightlapse mode and GO 2 will use its brains (and AI) to adjust the exposure and intervals. It’ll blow your socks off.

Dunk GO 2 up to 4m without a worry. No case needed. Then pop your underwater video into the app and AI-powered AquaVision will color correct it.

