ZAGG’s Pro magnetic iPad stylus delivers the Apple Pencil experience at $42.50 (Amazon low)

After seeing Adonit’s Note 2 waterproof model go on sale yesterday, Amazon is now offering the ZAGG Pro iPad Stylus for $42.80 shipped. Regularly up to $70, but has been in the $47 to $50 range as of late and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Looking to bring Apple Pencil features to your setup for less than half the price, it delivers palm rejection as well as magnetic connection to Pro model iPads, tilt recognition for drawing, and automatic pairing on 2018 or newer Apple tablets. This one delivers 8 hours of battery life, charges over USB-C, and provides a sort of blunt end on the backside for navigation and scrolling tasks. More details below.

We are also still tracking a solid offer on the relatively new ESR Digital iPad Pencil at $19.50 Prime shipped. This one delivers just about all of the same features as the model above with even longer battery life at up to 13 hours. It might not be as high-end a build overall, but certainly worth a closer look.

But if you would prefer to stick with the real thing, we are still seeing an ongoing price drop on Apple Pencil 2. Down from $129, you can score one for $104 shipped over on the official Amazon storefront right now. Head over to our deal post for more details and a closer look at the latest Apple Pencil 2 price drop.

ZAGG Pro Stylus features:

Increase your productivity with the ZAGG Pro Stylus that lets you take notes, sketch, swipe, mark documents and get more work done on your Apple devices – giving you more detailed and reliable strokes…Features a capacitive back-end tip for effortless navigation and easy scrolling, and an active stylus on the other end for error-free writing and sketching with smooth lines and clean strokes. Also includes spare tip… Rest your palm freely on the device without leaving unwanted marks on the digital paper. Just like a real pencil, the stylus accepts all inputs & widths even when titled at an angle – perfect for any artist

