Moonside’s new Neon Hex modular color HomeKit lights are now available for pre-order

After the folks at Nanoleaf proved that modular lighting could be a hit, we’ve seen other brands step in to take even more unique form-factors. The latest of these arrives from Moonside, a brand that is currently seeking funding on its unique new Neon Hex wall lights. Arriving with HomeKit out of the box on top of Alexa and Assistant control, the new modular smart home accessory sports a unique three-pronged design and is now available for pre-order.

Moonside Neon Hex deliver unique new modular lights

As the brand’s second smart home accessory, the new Moonside Neon Hex lights follow up its previously-shipped Lighthouse lamp. This time around taking more of an ambient approach, these on-wall lights sport a modular design and plenty of smart features to back up the from-factor.

At the center of the Moonside Neon Hex lights are the various sections that click together in order to build out a larger piece of smart home decor. They can be arranged in various ways, with all three sides sporting the same connector. Putting six of them together in a circle delivers on the hex naming scheme thanks to a hexagonal shape, though you can branch off from that honeycomb design to create a more sprawling piece, too.

Each one of the three-pronged modules features dynamic RGB lighting, which allows the final setup to display a wide range of colors at a time, alongside displaying various lighting effects. There are also corner connectors that allow you to wrap the installation around different walls or continue the lighting up onto the ceiling. There’s 30 individually address RGB lights per unit as well, which can be customized through the companion app as shown off in the image above.

Over on the connectivity side of things, the Moonside Neon Hex are well-equipped to handle all of the major smart home ecosystems. Both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi standards are built-in for pairing right to your handset as well as connecting to your network for away-from-home control. There’s notably HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant right out of the box, as well as services like IFTTT. The lights can also be set up to reactive to music, fully taking advantage of the multicolored illumination.

Now available for pre-order

Now available for pre-order via Indigogo, the Moonside Neon Hex crowdfunding campaign has already passed its initial goal of $25,000 in funding. Starting at $66 for three of the modular lights, there are various tiers available to back the project and secure your order ahead of the expected shipping date later this summer in May. There’s still nearly a month left in the campaign, which should see the lights continue to climb past the original goal.

