Twelve South StayGo USB-C hub for Mac starting from $85 on Amazon in two styles

Amazon now offers the Twelve South StayGo USB-C Hub for $88.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, this is only the second discount since launching earlier this year and a new all-time low at $1 below our previous mention. Twelve South’s StayGo USB-C Hub stand was just refreshed in a new white colorway to complement the existing black style that’s on sale for $85 from its $100 price. Either one stands out from other models on the market thanks to a slim form-factor that still manages to pack in ample I/O for your Mac or iPad. On top of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output, there’s also three USB-A slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and SD card readers. You’ll also be able to refuel your machine with a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver as much as 100W of power to your machine.

Though if you’d prefer a more portable solution, the recently-released Twelve South StayGo Mini is more than suitable for the job. Still sitting at the $49.50 sale price we tracked earlier in the month, this accessory also comes in both black and white colorways to complement your setup. We took a hands-on look at the accessory right after it launched, finding it to be just as compelling of an offering for your MacBook as it is an iPad Pro.

As far as the latest from Twelve South goes, M1 iMac owners are going to want to check out the new Backpack accessory that just launched in February. Arriving with a refreshed design made just for Apple’s latest desktop machine, the aluminum shelf attaches to the back of your machine with a streamlined mount for storing hard drives, docks, and other peripherals out of sight. You can get all of the details in our Tested with 9to5Toys review.

Twelve South StayGo features:

StayGo helps to solve the problem of not enough ports for your type C laptop or MacBook. What makes StayGo unique, is the fact that the included 1 meter cable gives you the length to store the hub out of sight. Keep your workspace free of clutter by avoiding cords or dongles hanging off the side of your laptop. Connect backup drives, download photos from an SD card, hook up external HDMI monitors, and more in one compact box.

