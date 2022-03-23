Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed video game announced

Illfonic games, in partnership with Ghost Corps and Columbia Pictures, has released the announcement trailer for its latest video game Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Based on the beloved movie franchise, the game puts you and four friends into the roles of the next generation of ghostbusters, and of the ghosts.

Illfonic is a game-development studio founded in 2007 and has made such games as Predator Hunting Grounds and Arcadegeddon. It supported the development of Friday the 13th: The Game, Star Citizen, and more. The Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed video game is their latest project. There is not a lot of information out about the game at the moment, but the announcement trailer was released on March 22, 2022, and the developers gave an interview on the G4TV Twitch channel.

The game concept

You and your friends are on your way to becoming the next generation of Ghostbusters. A “passing of the particle thrower” from the old to the new. You will learn how to find and trap ghosts with your friends while being trained by the best. However, there is a twist. You will get to choose whether you play as the Ghostbuster or the ghost. As the Ghostbuster, your job is to chase down and trap ghosts before they take over. These ghosts could be anywhere – from libraries to prisons to hotels and more. As the ghost, your job will be to “hide, sneak, surprise, scare, and of course, slime Ghostbusters and civilians until the everything has gone completely spooky.”

The game is set to release sometime this year and will be available across all major platforms. You can watch the announcement trailer and see screenshots below!

9to5Toys’ Take

I personally had no idea this game was under development, and that’s on me. I’m not the most avid Ghostbusters fan and don’t keep up on the topic much. After watching the announcement trailer, I can say that I look forward to seeing more come from Illfonic as the game gets closer to release. The gameplay shown in the trailer looks very good along with all the animations and such shown. Supposedly the characters will be customizable for each player, which is great. A game that is based on players getting to be the new generation should always have customization so that the user really feels involved. I will be very interested in seeing what they do to make this game not just hide and seek with objectives covered in a Ghostbusters theme (not that I’m getting that feel from what I’ve seen). I also have to wonder if this game will solely be based on multiplayer or if there will be a campaign or single-player mode with a storyline. We will see!

