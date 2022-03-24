AMD FSR 2.0 doesn’t need ML to boost frame rates on AMD + NVIDIA GPUs and even Xbox

At GDC this year, AMD announced its FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 technology that would come to not just AMD GPUs, but also NVIDIA and even Xbox as it doesn’t require any special hardware to function. So how will FSR 2.0 work and what all will it bring to gaming in the future? Let’s take a closer look.

AMD’s FSR 2.0 doesn’t require custom hardware unlike NVIDIA’s DLSS and DLAA

With AMD’s announcement of FSR 2.0, we’ll start with the hardware requirements in comparison to NVIDIA’s similar, yet very different tech. With NVIDIA’s DLSS and DLAA technologies, you need a ray tracing graphics card to take advantage of the benefits it brings. This is because DLSS and DLAA are both deep and machine learning, which required specific hardware to function.

Conversely, AMD’s FSR 2.0 doesn’t use machine learning at all to boost frame rates, meaning it works on both old and new hardware, as well as consoles. That’s right, FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 will work on Xbox and is now part of the GDK for developers to leverage when creating new games or updating old ones.

One might wonder how AMD is doing high-quality upscaling without machine learning. Well, AMD points out that not everything done with machine learning is “optimal” because of how it happens. They claim that “ML is one vehicle to solve problems,” but that it is “not a prerequisite to achieving good quality image upscaling.” AMD even goes on to state that the “FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 analytical approach can provide a significant advantage compared to ML solutions,” which means that there can be more control and allow for better optimization in different scenarios. Plus, since AMD took the non-ML approach, more platforms can benefit from FSR 2.0. There will be three quality modes with FSR 2.0, including “Quality,” “Balanced,” and “Performance.” Essentially, Quality will output a 1.5x scale, Balanced 1.7x, and Performance 2x.

Wondering what hardware is supported with FSR 2.0? AMD’s 5000- and 6000-series GPUs as well as Vega and newer on the red side of the train tracks. For NVIDIA, essentially GTX 16-series, the 1070/1080, and then 2000- and 3000-series or newer graphics cards from team green. As well as traditional GPUs, as we’ve already mentioned, is Xbox support. This will come in the form of Forspoken by Luminous Productions, which will feature FSR 2.0 at launch in October. While AMD can’t comment on other game titles with FSR 2.0, it’s a technology that any game developer can leverage.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that AMD is making its FSR 2.0 technology available to all and even previous-generation gamers. The GTX 16-series graphics cards are among the most popular on Steam right now as they are lower in cost, but still fairly powerful for their price point. Knowing that FSR 2.0 will be available on the 1660 as well as the 2060, 3060, and above, entry-level gamers will be able to benefit from the new technology.

