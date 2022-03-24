Char-Griller Akorn Kamado charcoal grill and smoker at $299 ahead of spring BBQs (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill for $299 shipped. Down from $375, this is a 20% discount and the first sale that we’ve seen in months on this grill. Now that it’s warming up outside, you should verify that the outdoor grilling setup is ready for spring and summer cookouts. This Kamado charcoal grill is the perfect option for both high-heat cooking and searing as well as low’n’slow smoking. It features a large 20-inch cooking diameter that can support up to 27 burgers at one time thanks to its 447-square inches of space. Plus, you can use indexed adjustable dual dampers and the thermometer to control heat levels with ease. Once all is done and cooked, use the easy dump ash pan to clean things up. Head below for more.

If you already have a grill, consider instead saving $100 by picking up the Masterbuilt Digital Electric Smoker that’s $200 at Amazon right now. It features a digital temperature controller which is far easier to use then traditional dials that normal low-cost smokers have. Plus, the side wood chip loader means you won’t have to open the main chamber to refresh the chips mid-cook.

Of course, for a more premium experience, there’s always the Z GRILLS pellet smoker that’s on sale for $373.50 right now. Down from $435, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year, making now a great time to invest in your outdoor kitchen setup before spring is in full swing.

Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill/Smoker features:

Enjoy Kamado style cooking with the Char-Griller AKORN Kamado BBQ Grill and Smoker. Easily sear meat with high heat or enjoy a low and slow roast. This versatile grill and smoker is built to last with triple walled 22 gauge steel and will easily maintain cooking temperatures ranging from 200-700 degrees Fahrenheit.

