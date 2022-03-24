MSI launches refreshed business and productivity-focused laptops with 12th-Gen Intel

This morning MSI announced a refresh for its Summit, Prestige, and Modern series of laptops. Along with a new Summit notebook and design refreshes, they feature the latest 12th-gen Intel processors with some running with Intel Iris Xe or NVIDIA graphics. This lineup refresh is designed to maximize productivity for everyone.

MSI is a well-known brand within the PC community for its computer components, accessories, and laptops. Today, MSI has launched a handful of refreshed laptops for their business and productivity lineup running some of the latest computer hardware, such as Intel’s 12th-gen processors. Among this lineup will be laptops with the Intel Evo certification. This means they are designed to be lightweight, fast, and have long-lasting battery life. Sprinkled throughout you’ll also find touchscreen support and Tobii Aware support. Tobii Aware is security software that can automatically lock the device if no one is detected to be around and can even blur the screen when you look away. Device security is a major theme for these laptops. You can watch a replay of the launch event below.

The Summit series

Summit E16 Flip | Image Credit: MSI

MSI’s Summit series has been its top-of-the-line business and productivity laptop since it was introduced. The Summit E14 Flip Evo joins the existing E13 Flip Evo and E16 Flip to give users even more size options. In general, you will find the Summit series running 12th-gen Intel i7 processors with LPDDR5 system memory. The Flip models feature touchscreen and MSI Pen support. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are available on every model of the Summit series. You’ll also have access to two Thunderbolt 4 ports that support DisplayPort and PD Charging, one USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port, an HDMI output capable of 4k60Hz, a hidden microSD card reader, an audio jack, and a webcam lock. You won’t have to worry about losing track of your laptop with Tile built in. Just like the trackers you can get for your phone, you can locate your laptop using the Tile app.

The Prestige series

Prestige 14 | Image Credit: MSI

The Prestige series of laptops boasts thin and light chassis and is designed to stand out. DTS Audio Processing inside these laptops provides an excellent listening experience when paired with lossless audio. You can choose between NVIDIA RTX/GTX or Intel Iris Xe graphics based on your preference. Using Windows Hello, you can unlock your device with your face or finger. You can expect long battery life with fast charging. As MSI puts it, “A harmonious blend of features gives the Prestige its prestigious name.” You won’t be making the jump to DDR5 memory with the Prestige lineup, but you will still rock Intel’s latest. The I/O is similar to what is available on the Summit series but lacks the webcam lock switch. The USB situation is slightly different between the two models with the 15 having two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports while the 14/14 Evo has the same single USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A port as the Summit series. You also lack the HDMI output on the 14/14 Evo.

The Modern Series

Modern 14 | Image Credit: MSI

MSI describes the new look of the Modern series as “trendy yet sophisticated.” The new chassis design was created to emphasize the modern look with the colors set to match. When compared to the series of laptops described above, the Modern line is simple and to the point. It doesn’t need to be flashy to tell you what it can do. The general specs of the 14 and 15 models are identical except for the screen sizes (hence the 14 and 15 monikers). You’ll have one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port that supports Power Delivery, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a microSD card reader, and a combo audio jack. The exact CPU and amount of memory and storage can vary. With the Modern series being the entry into this lineup of laptops, MSI is ready to support professionals.

9to5Toys’ Take

It is always great when a brand takes its old products and refreshes them with the latest hardware. Intel 12th-gen and NVIDIA RTX graphics are a welcome sight. For my personal use cases, Evo-rated devices won’t serve me well, but I do understand their place in the market. If you’re looking for a new daily driver notebook, you may want to take a look at what MSI has to offer here.

