Seville’s 48-inch workbench with casters and drawer sports a 1-inch solid wood top at $210

Amazon is offering the Seville Classics UltraGraphite 48-inch Solid Wood Top Workbench with Sliding Organizer Drawer for $209.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $250 or more, today’s deal matches the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. Designed with a 1-inch thick solid wood top, this workbench is perfect for any task you throw at it. The heavy-duty steel frame features a graphite finish and can support up to 500 pounds, as well. There are four 3-inch casters that make this workbench movable without breaking your back. Plus, there’s a built-in drawer to keep things organized and at the ready whenever you need. Keep reading for more.

Of course, the WEN 48-inch workbench is a great choice for those on a tighter budget. Sure it doesn’t feature a 1-inch thick solid wood top, but it does have a built-in LED light, power strip, and pegboard. Oh, and there are two drawers as well. Coming in at $161, you’ll also save $49 from today’s deal, making it a solid choice all around.

Don’t forget that today only Lowe’s is offering a selection of Flex 24V DIY tools on sale from $50. With up to $100 in savings to be had, our favorite discount here is the 4-pack of tools that will have you ready for spring DIY projects on sale for $450, a full $100 off its normal going rate there.

Seville Workbench features:

This versatile and multi-functional UltraHD Graphite Wood Top Workbench Desk on Wheels features a sliding organizer drawer that is constructed from industrial-strength powder coated steel. This durable table has a 1″ thick solid wood top and 3″ casters (two locking). So you can tackle any hefty project from anywhere!

