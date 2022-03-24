Seville’s 48-inch workbench with casters and drawer sports a 1-inch solid wood top at $210

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonToolsSeville
2022 low $210

Amazon is offering the Seville Classics UltraGraphite 48-inch Solid Wood Top Workbench with Sliding Organizer Drawer for $209.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $250 or more, today’s deal matches the 2022 low that we’ve tracked. Designed with a 1-inch thick solid wood top, this workbench is perfect for any task you throw at it. The heavy-duty steel frame features a graphite finish and can support up to 500 pounds, as well. There are four 3-inch casters that make this workbench movable without breaking your back. Plus, there’s a built-in drawer to keep things organized and at the ready whenever you need. Keep reading for more.

Of course, the WEN 48-inch workbench is a great choice for those on a tighter budget. Sure it doesn’t feature a 1-inch thick solid wood top, but it does have a built-in LED light, power strip, and pegboard. Oh, and there are two drawers as well. Coming in at $161, you’ll also save $49 from today’s deal, making it a solid choice all around.

Don’t forget that today only Lowe’s is offering a selection of Flex 24V DIY tools on sale from $50. With up to $100 in savings to be had, our favorite discount here is the 4-pack of tools that will have you ready for spring DIY projects on sale for $450, a full $100 off its normal going rate there.

Seville Workbench features:

This versatile and multi-functional UltraHD Graphite Wood Top Workbench Desk on Wheels features a sliding organizer drawer that is constructed from industrial-strength powder coated steel. This durable table has a 1″ thick solid wood top and 3″ casters (two locking). So you can tackle any hefty project from anywhere!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Seville

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

CORSAIR’s first 32-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS monitor r...
LG’s UltraGear monitor with 27-inch 1080p 240Hz I...
Prep your yard for spring with a corded electric dethat...
Grab a pair of gorgeous Jamo 801 Bookshelf Speakers dow...
GEN3’s OutCross fat tire e-bike sees first discount t...
Char-Griller Akorn Kamado charcoal grill and smoker at ...
MSI launches refreshed business and productivity-focuse...
Be ready for the upcoming cocktail season with a new ic...
Load more...
Show More Comments