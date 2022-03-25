Score rare official Google Pixel 6/Pro case discounts starting at $26.50

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in Stormy Sky for $26.48 shipped. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is marking the first discount in over two months, only the third notable Amazon price cut to date at within $1 of the all-time low. You can also score the Pixel 6 Pro version for $27.55 right now, too. Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case sells for $16 at Amazon right now, and covers your Google handset in a textured design for some added grip.

Another must-have for your Pixel setup is the OG Google Stand at $29. This may be the previous-generation take on a Qi charging nightstand companion from Google, but it offers plenty of notable featues like the ability to turn your handset into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more.

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

