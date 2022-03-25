Score rare official Google Pixel 6/Pro case discounts starting at $26.50

Blair Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesGoogle
Rare deals $26.50

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case in Stormy Sky for $26.48 shipped. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer is marking the first discount in over two months, only the third notable Amazon price cut to date at within $1 of the all-time low. You can also score the Pixel 6 Pro version for $27.55 right now, too. Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. You’ll find additional information over in our launch coverage, and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor case sells for $16 at Amazon right now, and covers your Google handset in a textured design for some added grip.

Another must-have for your Pixel setup is the OG Google Stand at $29. This may be the previous-generation take on a Qi charging nightstand companion from Google, but it offers plenty of notable featues like the ability to turn your handset into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Google

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

OG Google Pixel Stand still offers plenty of value at a...
All-new Motorola Edge+ smartphone was just revealed yes...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Weekend Sale, Apple Watch Se...
Best iPhone SE 3 cases for launch day: Deals, new color...
Bird Bike with 50-mile range falls to new low of $800 o...
elago’s Snapshot AirPods 3 Case with AirTag slots...
Grab a quick 64GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card f...
Battlefield’s next title reportedly in development wi...
Load more...
Show More Comments