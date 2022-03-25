Kershaw’s Secret Agent fixed boot knife falls to 2022 low at $25.50 (Reg. $30), more

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Secret Agent Fixed Boot Knife for $25.59 shipped. Normally $30, today’s deal comes within $0.10 of the discount that we saw in December. The blade of the Secret Agent knife is comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel that’s high carbon and heat treated. The handle is reinforced with synthetic polymer for strength, stiffness, and stability. On top of that, you’ll find that the included sheath is made to fit within your boot for concealed carrying whenever you’re out camping, so the blade is always within reach. Keep reading for additional information.

Also on sale today is the Kershaw Blur Tanto Folding Pocket Knife, which is down to $63.99 from its normal $70 going rate. Delivering a solid experience all around, the Blur Tanto was my main knife for quite a while before I moved away from serrated blades. The knife itself is comprised of Sandvik 14C28N steel and it even features SpeedSafe opening.

Don’t forget that we have a roundup of CRKT, Gerber, and other pocket knives on sale from $4.50. There’s plenty to explore here, including compact items like the CRKT Squid as well as multi-tools and much more. After checking out that post, be sure to swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

Kershaw Secret Agent Boot Knife features:

A budget friendly, reliable, top-of-the-line Chinese produced steel, 8Cr13MoV steel has carbon and slightly less nickel for hardness and edge retention. Kershaw’s precision heat treated 8Cr13MoV steel strongly takes and holds an edge and offers wear resistance that can withstand damage from both abrasive and adhesive wear. 8Cr13MoV is a value blade steel featuring high performing characteristics.

