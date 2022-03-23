Kit out your EDC with a new pocket knife or multi-tool from $4.50: CRKT, Gerber, more (New lows)

Amazon is now offering the CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife (2493) for $24.78 shipped. Regularly between $30 and $35 or so, this is at least 18% off the most recent going rate and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside the stonewash finish that will look great as part of your EDC, it also has a “smooth” deployment with the IKBS ball bearing pivot, assisted opening, and nearly 6-inches in length once the blade edge makes an appearance. From there, you’ll find a stainless steel handle, a low profile pocket clip, and a lanyard hole for key chain applications. Head below for more knife and multi-tool deals from $4.50

More pocket knife and multi-tool deals:

Be sure to also visit our roundup of the best pocket knives and multi-tools out there right here. You’ll find plenty of options from the best brands in the space spanning a wide range of prices and much more. 

CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • Assisted Opening: Flipper deploys the blade fast
  • Smooth Opening: IKBS ball bearing pivot deploys the blade smooth
  • Easy to Sharpen: high carbon stainless steel blade takes an edge well
  • Maximum Control: on blade friction grooves for grip
  • Ultimate Durability: stainless steel handle withstands hard use

