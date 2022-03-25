Philips Hue mix and match sale delivers rare 15% discounts on HomeKit lamps, lightstrips, more

To end the work week, Philips Hue is launching a new mix and match sale, in the process taking 15% off a collection of its popular smart light bulbs, ambient lightstrips and lamps, plus more. Shipping is free across the board. We have a more detailed breakdown below, but in order to lock-in the savings you’ll need to head to this landing page and add one item from each category to your cart. The discount will then be applied at checkout. Ranging from its standard color light bulbs to portable lamps, bias lighting for behind the TV and more, everything pairs to your setup over Bluetooth or Zigbee. We’re tracking some of the first markdowns of the year on some of the rarely-discounted Hue gear, all of which will work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant. Head below for all of the highlights.

As noted above, in order to take advantage of the new Philips Hue mix and match sale, you’ll need to add one item from each of the following categories to your cart.

Bulbs:

Color Ambiance 2-pack: $90

E12 Color Ambiance: $50

E25 100W White Ambiance: $40

BR30 Color Ambiance: $50

Ambient lights:

Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip: $180

Go Portable Lamp: $80

Play Light Bar 2-pack: $150

Iris Table Lamp: $100

Accessories:

Smart Button: $25

Smart Plug: $30

Wall Switch Module 2-pack: $70

Bridge: $60

Philips Hue Go features:

The Hue Go portable smart light can truly go wherever you want, thanks to its built-in, rechargeable battery. Bring this lamp along with you as you travel, use it as the centerpiece of a romantic dinner, or take it outdoors to enhance the atmosphere of your summer parties. Enjoy from 2.5 hours of brilliant smart lighting up to 18 hours when using the Cozy Candle light effect. Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting.

