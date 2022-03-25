Sengled’s budget-friendly smart LED starter kit with two bulbs hits new low at $10 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the Sengled Smart LED Starter Kit with Two Bulbs for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available for the same price at Best Buy. Normally $15 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of seeing high prices for quality smart home gear, then it’s time to look at Sengled’s solution. The hub works with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-FI networks, something most gear just can’t offer. On top of that, you can connect the lights to Alexa and Assistant for voice control and use the remote app to program when they should come on every day, as well as when to turn off. Plus, the bulbs output 800 lumens of brightness while only taking up 9W of electricity, around 10% of what a traditional bulb would use for the same illumination. Keep reading for more.

Now, when it comes to smart bulbs, this is about as good as it gets for pricing. However, if you ditch the voice-connected approach that Sengled takes, there’s ways to save more. Great Eagle, a lighting company I use at my home, has a 4-pack of 750-lumen bulbs for under $8 on Amazon. Not only does it save 23% from what you’d spend above, you’ll also score two more lights in the process.

Don’t forget that the Philips Hue mix and match sale is currently going on, delivering a rare 15% off HomeKit lamps, lightstrips, and more. Hue is a more premium brand when it comes to smart home lighting, and offers integration with Apple’s HomeKit, something Sengled doesn’t bring to the table. Plus, the Hue ecosystem is one of the most diverse smart home platforms on the market when it comes to lighting, making it a solid choice for a variety of setups.

Sengled LED Smart Lighting Start Kit features:

Do more with your lighting Use the Sengled Smart LED Starter kit to transform your space with a single tap in Sengled Home app (iOS/Android) or a simple voice command Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant it’s simple to add smart lighting in any room Create scenes set schedules dim or brighten and more with the app.

