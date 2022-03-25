Pick up four waterproof LED camping lanterns ahead of spring trips at just $14 (50% off)

Today only, Woot is offering a 4-pack of Vont LED Camping Lanterns for $13.99 Prime shipped with the code 5offVont at checkout. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $28 at Amazon, our last mention was $17.50 in January and today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen in over a year. These LED lanterns are perfect for illuminating your campsite or even outdoor living space. Each one delivers 360-degrees of light and is even waterproof so that way you can use these lanterns indoors or out. Plus, there’s a lifetime warranty with Vont even claiming that it’s covered against “loss, theft, and defects in materials and workmanship.” Keep reading for more.

The OLIGHT I3E EOS is my go-to recommendation for people who need a portable flashlight on a budget. I carry one on me daily and absolutely love it. The single AAA battery lasts months with semi-frequent use and you’ll find the 90-lumens brightness plenty for most situations. Plus, at just $9.50, it’s hard to pass up given the quality the flashlight offers.

Don’t forget that for your outdoor gatherings this spring, you’ll want to pick up the Char-Griller Akorn Kamado charcoal grill and smoker that’s on sale for $299 at Amazon. Designed to let you do high-heat grilling and searing as well as low’n’slow smoking, you’re saving 20% here and enjoying the first discount we’ve seen since last spring.

Vont LED Camping Lantern features:

Equipped with 30 crazy bright LEDs, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room. Battery life lasts over 12 hours – that is TWICE longer than our competitors and inferior copies.

