Refresh your outdoor space this spring with weatherproof LED lighting kits from $28, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Addlon Lighting (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of indoor and outdoor LED lighting deals from $28 shipped. Our top pick is the 48-foot strand of Outdoor-rated Dimmable Vintage LED Bulbs at $33.83. Down from $47, today’s deal is a match of the 2022 low that we last saw in January at Amazon. Designed to add ambient lighting to your outdoor space, this LED strand features 15 total bulbs that are shatterproof and ready to withstand the elements. Each light is 2W in total brightness, meaning they’re more for adding ambiance instead of total illumination. However, the strand is on a dimmer so you can turn them up or down as needed. Check out Amazon for other great ways to save on outdoor lighting then head below for more.

Of course, if it’s pathway or patio illumination you need, today’s deal might not be the best option. However, you could instead pick up this 2-pack of outdoor solar-powered LED floodlights for $25.50 at Amazon to get the job done. Being solar-powered, you won’t have to find a plug to run these lights unlike today’s lead deal. Each one outputs 2,500-lumens as well, to ensure you can see what’s going on outside when the motion sensor is tripped.

Don’t forget that JBL’s Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker is on sale for $320 right now at Amazon. This is a $60 discount from its normal going rate and is the perfect way to pump up any outdoor party, thanks to its waterproof nature as well as up to 15 hour battery life per charge.

Addlon Outdoor LED Lighting Kit features:

Weatherproof and Heavy-duty: This market lights are designed to withstand the wear and tear of year-round outdoor use. They are UL listed weatherproof commercial. The insulation material can protect the strand from hot winter, sun, wind, rain, snow and damp. The heavy duty light cord is rubbery, flexible, and thicker than a traditional cord so that you can confidently leave these ultra-durable string lights on display year round.

