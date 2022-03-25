Start the party with JBL’s waterproof Xtreme 3 Bluetooth Speaker at $60 off (2022 low)

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speakers for $319.95 shipped. Normally retailing for $380, this $60 in savings marks the lowest price we’ve tracked these speakers for since around August 2021. Refurbished versions of this speaker have gone for less from Woot, however. Boasting 15 hours of battery life, the Xtreme 3 speaker is designed to keep the party going. Don’t believe me? The strap has a built-in bottle opener. You can connect to this speaker over Bluetooth or a 3.5mm aux cable. You’ll have two woofers and tweeters for “dynamic, immersive sound with deep bass and plenty of detail.” The Xtreme 3 is also IP67 waterproof and dustproof rated, so you can take it anywhere. Keep reading for more.

This limited-time deal is offering the three different variants of the Xtreme 3 speaker at this discount price. You can grab the camo version for a more unique look, or you can go with the standard blue or black versions. If you want to have an easy way to transport this Bluetooth speaker with its accessories, you can check out this hard case by Comecase for $25. A hard shell protects the speaker from drops and bumps while you travel to your next destination. An independent accessory pocket can be attached to the case to carry charging cords, power banks, etc.

If you’re looking for a bigger speaker for your home parties, Samsung has you covered with its MX-T50 Sound Tower Speaker for $285. With LEDs that will pulse to the music and optional microphone input, this speaker is sure to make your party pop. You can also save on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen Portable Speaker for $189. With Alexa built-in, this Bluetooth stands out among the rest, and with a name like Band and Olufsen, you can trust the quality.

JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

The JBL Xtreme 3 portable Bluetooth speaker effortlessly delivers powerful JBL Original Pro Sound. With four drivers and two pumping JBL Bass Radiators, the powerful sound draws everybody in. Packed with 15 hours of playtime and built-in powerbank let’s you party all day long. With JBL PartyBoost, you can connect multiple JBL PartyBoost-enabled speakers to take things to the next level. A little rain might spoil your fun, but the IP67 waterproof and dustproof Xtreme 3 won’t mind at all, and the convenient carrying strap with built-in bottle opener makes it a breeze to move the party indoors. The JBL Xtreme 3 makes a big splash wherever you go.

