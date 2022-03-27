Samsung 32-inch AirPlay 2 Smart Monitors fall to Amazon lows from $220 (Save $70)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 32-inch 4K M7 Smart Monitor for $299.99 shipped. Down from $370, today’s offer is marking a new all-time low at $70 off while beating our previous mention by $30. Standing out from your typical workstation upgrade, Samsung M7 Smart Monitor lives up to its name with a series of onboard features like native access to various streaming services and AirPlay 2. On top of being able to work on its own, there’s also a pair of HDMI inputs and a 65W USB-C PD port to take advantage of the 32-inch 4K panel with your MacBook. An adaptive picture mode for adjusting the brightness throughout the day is yet another highlight, too. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Those Samsung Smart Monitor savings also continue over to another model courtesy of Amazon. Right now the 32-inch M5 series model is marked down to $219.99 from its usual $280 price tag. This one delivers $60 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low set once before. Sporting all of the same smart features noted above, this one makes some trade-offs in the screen department. There still may be a 32-inch panel, but it’s only equipped with a 1080p resolution while also ditching the 65W USB-C port. Though for $80 less, those compromises may be worth the extra savings.

Then don’t forget to catch up on the new Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that will be entering the lineup in the near future. First teased back at CES, Samsung has now fully taken the wraps off the upcoming display and its iMac-inspired colors. There’s also a novel SlimFit Camera attachment that allows you to take advantage of its onboard video calling capabilities if the AirPlay 2 support wasn’t already enough. All of the other details await in our launch coverage.

Do-It-All Screen for every side of life. Get work done without a PC, with the installed Microsoft Office 365, or by remote access to your office computer. Then switch to pure entertainment with the on-board one-stop entertainment system. Binge watching got even easier. Access a bunch of entertainment apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and HBO.

