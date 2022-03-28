Ditch subscriptions with Adobe’s Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 at $100 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 for PC and Mac at $99.99 shipped or as a digital download. Also matched at B&H. For comparison, it normally goes for $150 and today’s deal comes within $10 of Amazon’s low, though we did see it at $75 from other retailers over Black Friday. Delivering Adobe’s latest technologies in a subscription-free package, you’ll find the Sense AI function delivers “automated options to do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.” It also includes 87 guided edits to help you make the perfect picture, and lets you get started using industry-leading software without costly monthly fees. Take a closer look at our previous coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you’re not ready to drop $45 on software, get the full version of Photoshop and Lightroom for just $10 per month. There’s no commitment here and you’ll find that after five months you’ll have paid more than today’s lead deal. However, the Creative Cloud plan comes with a more powerful version of Photoshop and also includes Lightroom, which will give you a lot more versatility overall.

The perfect way to leverage Adobe’s latest apps is on Apple’s M1 platform. Delivering plenty of power in a portable form-factor, right now you can score the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro on its first discount that we’ve seen in months. Coming in at $199 off, the M1 SoC delivers all-day battery life while also packing enough power to easily handle both photo and video editing, making it a great pair with today’s lead deal.

Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 features:

Automated options do the heavy lifting so you can instantly turn photos into art, warp photos to fit any shape, reframe your video subjects, and more.

Add moving overlays or 3D camera motion to photos and save as MP4s for easy sharing on social.

Create the perfect pet pic; extend, remove, or replace photo backgrounds; add fun animated overlays to your videos; bring out details in video shadows and highlights; and more.

