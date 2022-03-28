Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees first discounts in months at $199 off

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,299.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,499, today’s offer is the lowest price in over 2 months at $199 off while coming within $1 of the best price yet. You can also save $149 on the 256GB model, which is sitting at $1,149.99 and down to the best price of the year. In either case, these are the first discounts since January. While it may not be the new M1 Pro machines that have been hogging the spotlight lately, the first Apple Silicon machines still deliver plenty of power and even more value for the price. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro comes backed by a slim design that packs the power of Apple Silicon alongside 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt ports, and the Touch Bar. That’s alongside 8GB of RAM and as much as 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details on the Apple Silicon performance gains. Then head below for more.

If you’ll be converting to Apple’s latest from an older machine, investing some of your savings to pick up Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub is a good call. That’s especially true if USB-A is still prevalent in your everyday carry, as the M1 MacBook Pro’s I/O is focused around Thunderbolt ports. This hub then also delivers an HDMI output, SD card readers, and 100W USB-C power delivery in a fitting aluminum housing.

As far as the latest M1 experience from Apple goes, the all-new iPad Air 5 is still on sale following a launch day discount. Dropping to the best prices we’ve seen from the retailer since launching just over a week ago, you can now save $30 on the more portable Apple Silicon device and its 10.9-inch display, Touch ID, and other notable features you can read about right here.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

