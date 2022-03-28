BOSCH’s 18V brushless 1/2-inch impact wrench features auto-stop tech at $254 (Reg. $299)

Amazon is offering the BOSCH 18V Brushless 1/2-inch Impact Wrench Kit for $254.10 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $299, today’s discount saves you 15% and comes within $2.50 of the all-time low that we’ve tracked. This impact wrench is perfect to handle high-torque applications like tightening or loosening lags or lugs. It delivers up to 221-foot pounds of torque and features an “auto bolt release” function that stops rotating when there’s no torque, which helps to prevent accidentally dropping bolts or nuts. Plus, with two 4Ah batteries and a charger included, you’ll find that you can always have one on charge and ready to go at a moment’s notice. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 221-foot pounds of torque or a 1/2-inch connection point, then BLACK+DECKER’s 1/4-inch impact driver is a solid alternative for those on a tighter budget. Coming in at $52.50 on Amazon, it’s hard to deny the value that it offers. While it serves a completely different purpose in a DIY toolkit, everyone should have a 1/4-inch impact on hand for various tasks around the house. Honestly, my impact driver gets far more use than any drill/driver I own.

Be sure to keep the Mini Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife is on sale for a 2022 low of just over $7. Sporting a dual-function design, you can use this knife to open boxes and packages as well as to open bottles, all while taking up little space in your pocket.

BOSCH 18V Brushless 1/2-inch Impact Wrench features:

Impact wrench design – built to deliver high torque for tightening such fasteners as lag bolts, concrete anchors and lug nuts

Powerful motor – delivers up to 221 Ft. -Lbs. of torque to drive large fasteners quickly

Auto Bolt Release – stops rotation when there is no torque on tool to prevent accidentally dropping bolts and nuts during removal

