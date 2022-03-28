Mini Kershaw Folding Pocket Knife with lifetime warranty now just over $7 at Amazon (2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Kershaw Cinder Multi-Function Folding Pocket Knife for $7.19 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $11, it has sold for closer to $8.50 or $9 lately and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked in over a year at Amazon. This one is a notable option for your EDC, emergency situations, or when you’re out in the woods this year. It is small enough to slide on a keyring and ships with a notable lifetime warranty with your purchase. Along with the 2.6-inch stonewashed steel blade, the glass-filled nylon handle features a thumb stud and liner lock that securely holds it in place with a steel plate that moves behind the open edge to prevent “wiggle and unexpected fold back.” It can “open packages, break down boxes, trim stems, cut duct tape, twine and rope, notch wood, and more.” If you’re looking for a tiny pocket knife, you just found one of the better options for just over $7 Prime shipped. More details below.

There’s not very many brand name options in this price range the can compete with the Kershaw above. But the KeySmart SafeBlade comes in at slightly less on Amazon and delivers a notable box opening solution (among others things) in a novel key-shaped form-factor. Take a closer look right here.

Alongside this ongoing deal on Kershaw’s Secret Agent fixed boot knife at the 2022 low, you’ll find even more price drops worth taking a look at in the product category below:

Kershaw Cinder Folding Pocket Knife features:

Thumbstud smoothly assists blade’s manual open in classic style

Liner Lock securely lock blade during use; steel plate moves behind open blade to prevent wiggle and unexpected fold back

Open length: 4 inches; closed length: 2.6 inches, slightly longer than average key, making it perfect for keychain carry

Uniquely small yet capable for daily tasks; two-toned wonder opens packages, breaks down boxes, trims stems, cuts duct tape, twine and rope, notches wood and more

