‘Little Steve’ reimagines the story of Apple and Steve Jobs for the kids

Justin Kahn -
AmazonMediaNews
From $8

The new Little Founders children’s book, Little Steve, is looking to bring the story of Apple founder Steve Jobs to a whole new audience. The story of the late great Steve Jobs is an interesting one to say the least. While infamous to some, it’s hard to deny the value in entrepreneurship and nourishing of personal creativity he brought to millions the world over. However, instilling children with some of the positive values he championed and the idea of “thinking different” it’s not exactly the easiest thing to relay to kids sometimes, but the new Little Founders book is looking to help the cause. Head below for a closer look. 

Little Steve

Written in a child-friendly way with an almost Dr. Seuss sense of literary rhythm and poetry, Little Steve reimagines the story of the brilliant Apple visionary in a light-hearted, 32-page story book for the kids. With illustrations by Romont Willy, author Zoli Honig’s playful take on what was at times as tumultuous a story as it was a ground breaking one teaches kids about the value of being unique, thinking different, and understanding what it means to be an entrepreneur in a whimsical and understandable fashion for our future tech moguls:

Little Steve didn’t like to play ball

Instead he invented, big and small

Read along and you’ll surely see

How the Apple company came to be

The story of the Mac, iPad, & iPhone,

Reimagined for kids to bring into your home

Entrepreneurship is quite a big word

But with the Little Founder series, it will surely be heard

At the very least it is a fun little Steve jobs collectible, and at the very best, it might actually instill some of what made Steve jobs such a special person.

Little Steve is available now via Amazon for $7.99 on Kindle (FREE with Kindle Unlimited) or $14.99 in paperback form. 

Here’s a quick sampling of the artwork and text:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.
News

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be the best ex...
Disney’s official spring toy sale is now live fro...
Tested: OtterBox’s new recycled iPhone 13 MagSafe...
LEGOCY: Hands-on with the original LEGO Jabba’s ...
March State of Play: FREE Returnal DLC, New Square acti...
Tested: OtterBox’s magnetic power bank is ultra-v...
LG’s nearly bezel-free 120Hz HomeKit evo OLED Gal...
Microsoft’s i7 Surface Pro 8 with 256GB SSD falls...
Load more...
Show More Comments