‘Little Steve’ reimagines the story of Apple and Steve Jobs for the kids

The new Little Founders children’s book, Little Steve, is looking to bring the story of Apple founder Steve Jobs to a whole new audience. The story of the late great Steve Jobs is an interesting one to say the least. While infamous to some, it’s hard to deny the value in entrepreneurship and nourishing of personal creativity he brought to millions the world over. However, instilling children with some of the positive values he championed and the idea of “thinking different” it’s not exactly the easiest thing to relay to kids sometimes, but the new Little Founders book is looking to help the cause. Head below for a closer look.

Little Steve

Written in a child-friendly way with an almost Dr. Seuss sense of literary rhythm and poetry, Little Steve reimagines the story of the brilliant Apple visionary in a light-hearted, 32-page story book for the kids. With illustrations by Romont Willy, author Zoli Honig’s playful take on what was at times as tumultuous a story as it was a ground breaking one teaches kids about the value of being unique, thinking different, and understanding what it means to be an entrepreneur in a whimsical and understandable fashion for our future tech moguls:

Little Steve didn’t like to play ball Instead he invented, big and small Read along and you’ll surely see How the Apple company came to be The story of the Mac, iPad, & iPhone, Reimagined for kids to bring into your home Entrepreneurship is quite a big word But with the Little Founder series, it will surely be heard

At the very least it is a fun little Steve jobs collectible, and at the very best, it might actually instill some of what made Steve jobs such a special person.

Little Steve is available now via Amazon for $7.99 on Kindle (FREE with Kindle Unlimited) or $14.99 in paperback form.

Here’s a quick sampling of the artwork and text:

