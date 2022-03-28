Masterbuilt’s propane smoker with thermostat is made fro cookouts at $339.50 (2022 low)

Amazon is offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Propane Smoker with Thermostat for $339.47 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $400, today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve seen at Amazon in the past year. While most non-digital smokers are a bit more difficult to use, this propane model features a built-in thermostat so you can set the temperature and forget about it. The sensor ensures that the burner is properly set to maintain the perfect cooking temp and there’s also a safety valve to shut the burner off if the flame goes out. You’ll find there are four chrome-coated smoking racks which holds up to 16 chickens, six turkeys, eight racks of ribs, or eight pork buts. Keep reading for more.

Be ready to cook as soon as your new smoker arrives by spending just $4.50 of your savings to pick up this bag of apple wood chips. These chips are from Weber and the apple wood is said to deliver a “subtle sweet flavor.” With my smoker last year, I loved using apple wood to smoke chicken thighs and they always came out tasking fantastic.

Further upgrade your cooking abilities with Ninja’s Foodi Blender/Processor that’s on sale for $110, which is a full 27% off its normal going rate at Amazon. It’s designed to help mix and kneed your dough, create iced drinks, and much more, making it a hit for summer parties.

Masterbuilt Propane Smoker features:

Temperature sensor controls burner to maintain desired temperature

Safety valve shuts off burner if flame is extinguished

Tank fuel level gauge indicates the amount of propane in the tank

