Ninja’s Foodi Blender/Processor whips up the dough, iced cocktails, more at $110 (27% off)

Today only, Woot is now offering the Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor for $109.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150, like it currently fetches at Amazon and Best Buy, this is 27% or $40 off the going rate, a new 2022 low, and the best price we can find. This is one of those all-in-one solutions that will take the place of your traditional blender, food processor, and dough mixer in a single unit. Alongside the six auto IQ presets for “one-touch smoothies, frozen drinks, bowls, spreads, chopping, and dough,” it also has variable speed controls, a 1400-watt motor, and a dishwasher-safe 72-ounce power blender and processor pitcher. It can handle all of your baking and protein shake needs as well as being a nice option for iced cocktails as the weather warms up. More details below.

While it might not be nearly as versatile when it comes to more involved food preparations, the NutriBullet Personal Blender is a solid option for smoothies, protein shakes, and more. It comes in at just over $70 on Amazon right now and includes an on-the-go cup with lid so you can whip up a shake and take it with you out the door. Otherwise, just grab the $40 Magic Bullet and call it a day.

If you’re in the market for hand blender instead, we are still tracking some solid options starting from $17 along with some higher-end solutions in the completely cordless category. You can find all of those offers alongside some other small kitchen appliance deals right here. Swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

Ninja Foodi SS201 Power Blender and Processor features:

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor has Variable Speed Control with smartTORQUE that blends and powers through at any speed and never stalls. The Power Blender & Processor Pitcher has the versatility of a blender, food processor, and dough mixer in one. 6 preset Auto-iQ programs for one-touch smoothies, bowls, chopping and dough, as well as make frozen drinks and spreads. 1400-peak-watt power-dense motor.

