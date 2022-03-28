Sunglasses up to 73% off from $50: Made in Italy Persol Steve McQueens, Ray-Bans, Oakley, more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 73% off a large selection of sunglasses from Persol, Costa, Ray-Ban, and Oakley with deals from $50. It’s that time of year again where you might want to consider refreshing your sunglasses and considering how expensive these things can get, it might be a smart idea to give today’s Woot sale a closer look. One standout is the Persol Men’s Steve McQueen Pilot Polarized Sunglasses in various colorways from $179 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Starting at around $480 on Amazon and slightly more directly from Persol, you’re looking at around 46% off and at least $150 in savings here. Made in Italy with a crystal lens and an acetate 54mm frame, the sport a folding design inspired my Steve McQueen’s Persol 649 model from the 1960s. Head below for more details and additional deals from $50.

If the Persols aren’t your thing, there’s a nearly endless selection of glasses on sale today at Woot. Additional Persol models as well as options from Costa, Ray-Ban, Rebecca Minkoff, and Oakley are on tap for today only with up to 73% in savings to ensure you’re ready for the sunny weather and spring outings. Browse through everything right here.

Speaking of refreshing your spring gear, adidas has a notable event running right now that’s slashing an extra 20% off a wide range of fitness gear as well as footwear in its UltraBoost and NMD lines, among others. You certainly don’t want to get stuck paying full price for adidas gear so be sure to head over to our coverage and take a browse through while the deals are flying.

More on the Persol Steve McQueen Pilot Polarized Sunglasses:

Introduced in the 1960s as a folding version of the Persol 649, the 714 was the first ever folding glasses model. The iconic pilot shape, keyhole bridge, timeless acetate and foldable system make it a masterpiece of Italian craftsmanship, requiring ten addtional manufacturing steps compared to standard models. The Steve McQueen sunglass celebrates an icon with all the details of the original worn by the actor.

