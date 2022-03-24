adidas launches extra 20% off spring fitness sale with UltraBoosts, NMDs, workout wear, more

Not to be outdone by the likes of Nike, adidas is launching its own spring fitness sale today. Taking an extra 20% off a selection of its signature workout apparel, iconic running shoes, and other gear when code EXTRA20 has been applied at checkout, shipping is free for Creator Club Members (free to sign-up). Just in time to outfit your wardrobe with some new workout wear, everything in today’s sale is already marked down ahead of the additional savings. This delivers some of the best prices to date and lowest in months on a wide range of popular adidas gear, which we’ve highlighted down below.

Top picks for men:

Top picks for women:

On top of all of the gear offered in the adidas sale today, anyone eagerly awaiting spring workouts should go shop Nike’s latest sale. Taking 40% off a selection of the brand’s warm weather gear, you’ll find a collection of shoes, apparel, and more up for grabs to enter spring with some new workout wear in your closet.

NMD_R1 Boba Fett Shoes

Make an entrance in any palace with these sleek futuristic NMD_R1s, modelled on Boba Fett’s armor from the Star Wars saga. Created in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm, let this sneaker’s rich athletic heritage propel you through the galaxy in total comfort and style.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!