Get an entire RTX 3070 + i7 gaming desktop for less than an RTX 3090 Ti at $1,800 (Save $600)

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming PC with i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,799.99 shipped. Down $600 from its normal going rate of $2,400, today’s deal marks a rare RTX 3070 desktop deal for 2022. For comparison, our last mention of a similar system was in early February at $1,624 with a 512GB SSD. Ready to handle your 1440p high frame rate and 4K60 gaming, this setup includes everything you need to play as soon as it arrives for less then the cost of NVIDIA’s brand-new RTX 3090 Ti. Sure, the 3070 isn’t nearly as powerful as the 3090 Ti, but honestly, it’s the perfect GPU for most setups. It handles 1440p or UltraWide gaming easily, and can also dip into the 4K realm for those with higher-end panels. Plus, with the 750W power supply, you can upgrade to basically any NVIDIA GPU outside of the 3090 Ti and be perfectly fine when more power really is needed. Not ready to drop $1,800 on a desktop? That’s perfectly fine, as we have an RTX 3050 rig on sale below for just $880.

Also part of Newegg’s ShellShocker Deals of the Day is the Skytech Blaze II Gaming PC with i5/8GB/500GB/RTX 3050 for $879.99. Down from $1,000, this is a $120 discount and one of the first pre-built RTX 3050 deals that we’ve seen so far. The RTX 3050 isn’t the best GPU on the market, but for under $900, it provides a solid 1080p gaming system for anyone just getting started with custom PCs though. It’s also fairly upgradable, as you can easily swap the NVMe drive out for more storage, add extra RAM, and even upgrade the GPU to something more powerful down the line once you’re ready.

Update 3/29 @ 4:55 PM: Amazon is now offering the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with i5/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 for $859.98 shipped. Down from $1,000 or more at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

Don’t forget that the massive 32:9 49-inch Samsung UltraWide monitor is on sale for $599 off, which marks a new low that we’ve seen on Amazon. The 5120x1440p resolution delivers the screen space of two 1440p monitors side-by-side without a bezel between, making for a seamless experience. Plus, it packs a 240Hz refresh rate and Mini LED Quantum backlight technology for a premium experience all around.

ABS Gladiator Gaming PC features:

The latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and GeForce RTX 3070 GPU join force to bring ultra smooth FPS for 2K gaming, as well as ultra responsive performance for streaming and multitasking. The RGB accented liquid CPU cooler serves both form and function. A Rosewill mid tower case is side-paneled with tempered glass, giving an attractive view of the clean build bathed in RGB lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!