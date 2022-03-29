Amazon Glow fully released: Distant loved ones can connect with kids through projected games

Starting today, anyone can order an Amazon Glow for $299.99. Announced in September 2021, the Glow device had been in an invite-only period before the full release. Now anyone can grab an Amazon Glow for their kids to play and chat with loved ones.

Amazon announced the Glow device at its September event, where it announced Glow alongside other devices and services. Glow is specifically designed for kids to connect with remote loved ones over video chats and games. Using a small projector, the device will display whatever game or story is chosen onto the touch-sensitive space. The loved one on the other side of the call can join in on the activity as well. The Amazon Glow app is how the remote loved ones will be able to video call and play with the kids. At this time there is no way to have Glow devices call each other.

Amazon partnered with Disney, Nickelodeon, Mattel, and more to create interactive stories and games for kids to enjoy. While video calls are fun, you don’t have to be in one to enjoy using Glow. Kids can still play games and such alone or with another local player. Some games, however, do require another user on the Glow app. Included with the Glow is a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, which is required to access all of Glow’s contents. The subscription costs $2.99/month. Amazon has said that new content will be released throughout the year. Tangram bits can be purchased bundled with the device or at a later time to morph the real world into the digital world. Glow can also scan artwork and toys to be used as stickers or puzzles.

Image Credit: Amazon

The microphone and webcam can be disabled instantly with the shutter switch on the side of the device for when they are not in use. Parents will also be able to see who their kids are contacting on the app. You will also get a two-year worry-free warranty, which means Amazon will replace your Glow device if it gets damaged.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Before writing about Amazon Glow, I didn’t know this was something Amazon was working on. I immediately thought of the Osmo game system for iPad. Clearly a big difference there is the Osmo system uses the iPad front-facing camera to scan what items are placed beneath it while the Glow system uses a projector with a touch-sensitive mat. From everything I’ve read about Amazon Glow, this looks like a cool way for children to interact with distant family members. Of course, I have concerns about privacy and the data but a physical switch for the webcam and microphone is a nice addition when Amazon could have saved on the cost to make it software-based. Data privacy in devices made for children is paramount compared to everything else.

