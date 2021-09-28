Amazon announces new Echo Show 15, Astro robot, Smart Thermostat, and more

Today, Amazon is virtually taking the stage to unveil a host of new devices and services. While September has already been quite eventful with new Fire TV unveils and Kindle releases, we’re expecting this event to focus on the Echo and Alexa smart home lineups of Amazon’s stable. We’ll be updating this post throughout the event with all the details on Amazon’s latest products and more announced today.

What to expect during Amazon’s September event

Amazon’s annual hardware event is just about to kick off and will be delivering the first look at a wide range of products from the brand’s ever-growing stable. We’re expecting to see an all-new selection of entries into the Echo lineup, as well as some other new additions in the device roster.

While we saw a refreshed series of home theater-centered gear including the Omni TV series and Fire TV Stick 4K Max back at the beginning of the month, we’re expecting Amazon to focus more on the smart home and security sides of its lineup for today’s September event. We’ll likely get a few new Blink camera offerings or accessories to go alongside routine upgrades to Echo speakers and other Alexa-enabled devices.

Amazon will be officially kicking off the September event come 12 P.M. EST. So stay locked to our coverage as we continually share all of the news.

Amazon rolling out on-device language processing

In what Amazon touts as being the very first smart speaker to offer on-device voice recognition and language processing, the feature is finally coming to existing Echo devices. Rolling out exclusively in the United States at launch, it will be available on the Echo Show 10 and the latest Echo.

Amazon unveils new Smart Thermostat

As the first of the new hardware unveils, Amazon has now launched a new Smart Thermostat. Aimed towards being affordable for those home owners who haven’t yet upgraded to a smart HVAC system, it will be available for just $59.99. There’s the expected Alexa integration as well as a more simplistic overall design compared to some of the flashier offerings out there.

A wall-mounted Amazon Echo Show 15 is here

Meant to live in a shared space like the family room or kitchen, the Echo Show 15 is now the largest entry into the brand’s Alexa smart display lineup. It mounts up on the wall and features a refreshed widget system for integrating a family’s reminders and more. It comes powered by the new AZ2 quad-core processor, which drives a new Visual ID feature. This will allow the display to automatically show content based on who is in the room.

Alongside all of the usual smart home features, Echo Show 15 will also be able to double as a picture frame, play content from Netflix, and more. It enters for $249.99 and will be available later this year.

Alexa getting in on the Ambient Intelligence

Alexa is also getting some improvements in the intelligence department. Alongside that new Visual ID functionality, Amazon is doubling down on the Ambient Intelligence features to deliver Custom Sounds and Teachable AI. The first of these will let Alexa listen for certain events, like what the refrigerator sounds like when it’s left open. From there, it can send alerts to remind you to close the fridge. Then there’s Teachable AI, which will let Alexa learn information from you. For instance, you can make sure Alexa knows you’re a vegetarian or a fan of a specific sports team.

Amazon rolling out a new “Hey Disney” feature for Echo devices, which brings iconic characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and more to the smart speakers.

There’s a new Mickey Mouse Echo Show dock coming in the future, too!

Amazon Glow offers video calling for kids

As the first device in today’s September event geared towards kids, the new Amazon Glow delivers a new way for younger users to video chat with loved ones. The unique device sports an 8-inch display and lets kids interact with devices using a projected interface. There’s also object scanning using the built-in camera for more interactive content.

Partnerships with Disney, Nickelodeon, Mattel, and Sesame Street deliver interactive storybooks, puzzles, drawing activities, and more. There are also some built-in safeguards like a built-in camera cover and the ability to only call contacts who have been entered into the device.

Entering as an invite-only device right now, the Amazon Glow will sell for $249.99 when it ships next month. You can request an invite right now.

Halo View delivers a new fitness tracker

As a more capable version of the Halo Band from last year, Amazon is now delivering the Halo View. This fitness tracker sports a built-in display alongside 7-day battery life and a swim-proof design. It locks in at just $79.99 and comes in one of three band designs. There’s also going to be a new Halo Fitness program for curated workouts, as well as a Nutrition program slated to debut next year.

Now, onto the Ring smart home security

Amazon has now unveiled a new Ring Alarm Pro, which upgrades the brand’s existing smart home security system with an eero Wi-Fi router. It will go up for pre-order today and enters with a $249.99 price tag. There’s also Ring Virtual Security Guard, which delivers professional monitoring for those who want added peace of mind.

Now available for pre-order, the new Ring Alarm Pro enters with a $299.99 price tag. It will begin shipping on November 3.

The Ring Always Home Cam is finally beginning to roll out after being announced last year. The unique drone-mounted security camera will be able to scout out your home on its own in order to respond to potential alerts. There was no particular mention of pricing or widespread availability yet, though we’ll be sure to keep things updated here.

New Blink devices rolling out, too

Three new Blink releases have been launched, which you can learn all about in our full coverage right here. There’s the brand’s first video doorbell alongside a floodlight accessory and solar panel mount.

Amazon’s first at-home robot is here, meet Astro!

As its one more thing, Amazon has now unveiled Astro. An autonomous robot with three wheels and a built-in display that acts as something of a face. It has a unique periscope camera that can extend out of Astro’s head in order to keep tabs on the stove or anything else at human height. There are all of the usual Alexa features here, too, and it can also beatbox!

Utilizing a series of unique home mapping, autonomous movement, and visual understanding features, Astro delivers a focus on peace of mind and at-home care. It can go on patrol to guard your house, as well as check in on family members and more.

Starting as an invite-only product when it begins shipping later this year, Astro enters with a $999.99 introductory price tag. If you’re looking to bring home the robot, you can request an invite here.

