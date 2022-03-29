Save up to $80 on Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen smart home bundles starting at $110

Google’s official eBay storefront is now discounting a selection of its Nest smart home bundles with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the latest Google Nest Doorbell packaged with a Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $199.99 shipped. Normally fetching $280 together, today’s offer is $5 under the best combined prices of the year. Giving you two pieces of Google’s latest Nest gear, this package starts out with the brand’s latest video doorbell which arrives with a refreshed design that now houses rechargeable battery. It will integrate with Google Assistant just the same, and to help with that the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen completes the bundle with a 7-inch display and all of the usual voice control features. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $110.

Also discounted today are a series of other Google Nest bundles that let you kickstart your smart home with various packages. All centered around the latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen, you’re looking at other Assistant speakers, cameras, thermostats, and more.

Google Video Doorbell (Battery) features:

Monitor your front door with the ash Doorbell (Battery) from Nest. This dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell can be powered with the included battery or existing doorbell wiring to capture 960 x 1280 resolution video. It features a 145° diagonal field of view, up to 10′ of night vision, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and a PIR motion and proximity sensor.

