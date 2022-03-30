Apple launches largest $5 comedy movie sale of the year alongside this week’s $1 HD rental

Halfway through the work week, Apple is launching its largest comedy movie sale of the year courtesy of its iTunes storefront. Delivering a collection of hilarious flicks at just $5 each, these are the lowest prices of the year across the lineup. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches $5 comedy movie sale

Throughout Apple’s latest movie sale, you’ll find a collection of $5 comedies. Ranging from classics that deserve a spot in everyone’s digital library to coming of age flicks, buddy comedies, and even some action titles, there are a wide range of movies up for grabs. Everything is down from its usual $10 to $15 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

Classics:

Coming of age flicks:

Action comedies:

Buddy comedies:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Night Raiders. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released sci-fi flick starring Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers, Brooklyn Letexier-Hart, and Alex Tarrant.

