DEWALT’s 8-inch dado blade set sees first discount in years to $120 shipped (Reg. $160)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 8-inch 24-tooth Dado Blade Set for $119.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $160, today’s deal marks the first major price drop that we’ve seen at Amazon in over two years. This dado set is perfect for woodworkers who need to cut wide paths through projects, whether that is plywood, solid hardwood, or anything else. There are two outer 24-tooth blades and then a series of 4-tooth chippers and stainless steel shims that allow you to create a dado ranging from 1/8- to 13/16-inches and everywhere in between. There’s also a heavy-duty storage case that protects the blades from damage and teeth from chipping. Keep reading for more.

The dado set that I personally use is from Mibro, which costs just $51.50 at Amazon right now. It only officially goes down to 1/4-inch, not 1/8, but maxes out at a similar 13/16-inch that the DEWALT stack above goes to. Mibro’s dado stack still uses micro-grain carbide teeth and comes with a storage case, though it’s not quite as robust as the one you’ll find above.

Don’t forget that the Kershaw Cinder mini pocket knife is on sale for $7 right now. Delivering a solid multi-tool, you’ll find a 2.6-inch stonewashed steel blade here as well as a bottle opener. This makes a solid addition to your DIY arsenal as you’ll be able to use the thick blade to cut zip ties, paper, and open boxes as you’re working in the shop.

DEWALT Dado Set features:

Heavy gauge, laser cut plates provide true, accurate cuts

Micro-grain carbide teeth deliver clean cuts and reduce splintering

4-tooth chippers give smooth, flat bottom cuts

Stainless steel shims allow for ultra-fine width adjustments

Heavy duty storage case protects blades against chipped teeth and damage

