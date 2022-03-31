Dyson announces new Zone ANC headphones that double as a wearable air purifier

On March 30, 2022, Dyson announced the Dyson Zone, an air-purifying headset with active noise cancellation. Specific details about the headphones have not been released, but they are expected to be available in fall 2022.

The Dyson company has spent the past six years developing the Dyson Zone. This is its first step into the wearable technology market, and Dyson is making a statement. The headphones have built-in filters and compressors to pull in air, filter it, and finally deliver clean air to your nose and mouth area. It does this all without coming into contact with your face for added comfort.

Along with providing the wearer with filtered air, Dyson has made its first step into the audio world with its metrics-based approach to designing headphones that deliver “pure, rich audio and advanced noise cancellation.” Active noise cancellation was implemented to solve a problem the Dyson Zone created. The system works to provide passive attenuation and ANC works to cancel out anything remaining, whether it be the motors, environmental sounds, and more. Comfort design cues were taken from the idea of a horse saddle. They distribute weight over the sides of the wearer’s head rather than placing it on the top.

Dyson Zone Prototypes | Image Credit: Dyson

To properly test the efficacy of the filter and system, Dyson created a breathing mannequin. Over 500 prototypes were created and tested since 2016. They have all led to what has been announced. No firm release date has been announced yet and specific details about the headphones are expected to come out in the coming months. You’ll be able to pick up the Dyson Zone in-store at Dyson Demo Stores and online at Dyson.com.

Frank wearing the Dyson Zone | Image Credit: Dyson

9to5Toys’ Take

The dystopian future is here, and it’s about time. In all seriousness, this was not what I was expecting to come from Dyson. At the same time, I didn’t expect Razer to go out and make a face mask with RGB lighting. Unlike that Razer mask, however, the Dyson Zone is more appealing to me personally. I doubt I would ever get one, but it would be at the top of my shortlist. On a side note, Dyson engineers called the breathing mannequin Frank and I think that’s great. Whether that’s an acronym or not, you know your team is truly into a project when they give nicknames to testing equipment. I look forward to seeing what becomes of the Dyson Zone!

