Razer’s new Zephyr Smart Mask is finally here + power supplies, Kraken V3 headsets, more

Razer recently announced a slew of new products including its long-awaited Zephyr Smart Mask, the Enki gaming chair, Kraken V3 headsets, an all-new colorway for the Razer Book, and even some PC components. Whether you’re wanting to mask up and head out or relax in comfort at your desk, the latest Razer gear has you covered. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at Razer’s latest releases.

The Zephyr Smart Mask is finally making its way to the market

Originally announced in March and then further confirmed at E3 2021, the Razer Zephyr Smart Mask is finally making its way to consumers. The mask will retail for $99.99 and is poised to be a fan-favorite of gamers and regular consumers alike. The Zephyr delivers both form and function, thanks to surgical N95 filters, active ventilation, and a transparent cover so people can see your mouth while talking. Plus, the silicone face mold and customizable illumination all combine for a solid offering all around. It’s available at Razer’s website, though you’ll have to sign up to get notified when it gets released.

Your long gaming sessions deserve a break… from your old chair

Razer makes a few gaming chairs already, but the company is expanding its lineup with the Enki. Razer’s Enki is designed for “all-day gaming comfort” that “naturally influences individuals’ posture by relieving pressure and stress from the back and legs.” The exterior is made from high-grade eco-sustainable synthetic leather. There are also two other models coming to market, including the Razer Enki X and Enki Pro. The Enki X uses the same overall design elements from the Enki while the Pro model takes things to the next level with a carbon fiber finish and Alcantara stylings. The Enki X retails for $299.99, while the Enki costs $499.99 and are available now. The Enki Pro won’t be out until sometime in 2022.

Razer gets into PC components with latest portfolio expansion

While Razer is known for their gaming laptops and peripherals, the company is just now taking the plunge into actual PC components. This comes in the form of the Kunai, Hanbo, Katana, and PWM Fan Controller. These “high-performance” components are made specifically for enthusiasts and include hydraulic case fans, liquid coolers, power supplies, and more. Products are beginning to release this month and throughout the year, and you can find out more right here.

Enjoy a heightened audio experience with Kraken V3 headsets

Razer’s Kraken headset lineup is a solid choice when picking out a pair of PC headphones, and it just got better. Now the Kraken V3 family brings an overhauled design to the fan-favorite headset while keeping hold of the company’s fundamentals like HyperSense technology. You’ll also find THX Spacial Audio, Chroma RGB lighting, a detachable HyperClear mic, and more in Razer’s latest headset. Pricing on Razer’s Kraken V3 starts at $99.99, while the HyperSense model costs $129.99.

Razer Book takes on a new look, now available in Quartz

When it comes to computers, the Razer Book is the company’s ultraportable laptop. With Intel EVO certification and Windows 11 pre-installed, this laptop is ready to take things to the next level. Having launched earlier this year, the Razer Book weighs under 3 pounds and measures only 0.6 inches thin, making it a solid choice all around. Plus, the new Quartz colorway is eye-catching and ready to take your setup to the next level.

9to5Toys’ Take

Razer really pulled out all the stops for its RazerCon announcements, and I think many will love the Zephyr smart mask. Given that the transparent window and built-in lighting allow your face to be seen while still being protected by a N95 respirator, I can think of quite a few positives here. It’s also interesting to see that Razer is getting into the PC components game without partnering with other brands like they’ve done in the past. The company is known for its quality, and I’m honestly looking forward to see what they come out with as time goes on.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!