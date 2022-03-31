Ninja’s Mega Kitchen Blender crushes everything for spring cocktails and meals at $130 (2022 low)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender for $129.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly fetching $200 at Best Buy, it has been more recently listed in the $160 range at Amazon where it is now at the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday 2021. This one will pulverize “ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies” all spring and summer long as well as being able to handle food processing tasks for meal prep and dips. Joining a pair of included 16-ounce on-the-go cups, it sports four functions (Blend, Mix, Crush and Single-Serve), the ability to mix dough for baking projects, and more. Head below for more details. 

If you don’t need the versatile of the Mega Kitchen System above but want to stay in the Ninja ecosystem, the BL610 Professional Countertop Blender is a solid option. It will save you an additional $40 at $90 shipped on Amazon and will whip up the spring/summer cocktails much the same. 

While we are upgrading the kitchen gear, you’ll want to swing by Amazon’s ongoing essentials sale with deals starting from just $4.50 Prime shipped. Brands like KitchenAid, Dash, NutriBullet, and others are dishing up notable offers on small accessories including knife sets, peelers, can openers, pizza wheels, and more so you can refresh for the upcoming warmer months. All of the details are waiting right here and hit up our home goods guide for more. 

Ninja BL770 Mega Kitchen System Blender features:

  • POWERFUL CRUSHING: The 72-oz. Total Crushing Pitcher pulverizes ice to snow in seconds for creamy frozen drinks and smoothies with a powerful 2-plus horsepower motor. (64-oz. max liquid capacity).
  • FOOD PROCESSING: 8-cup food processor bowl provides perfect, even chopping and makes up to 2 pounds of dough in just 30 seconds.
  • 4 VERSATILE FUNCTIONS: All 4 functions – Blend, Mix, Crush and Single-Serve – utilize 1500 watts of performance power to truly customize your drink-making experience.
  • ON-THE-GO CONVENIENCE: Two 16-oz. Nutri Ninja Cups with To-Go Lids are perfect for creating personalized, nutrient-rich drinks to take on the go.

