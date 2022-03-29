Amazon kitchen gear sale from $4.50: KitchenAid pizza wheel, can openers, knives, more

Amazon has now launched a new kitchen essentials sale filled with small accessories, knife block sets, reusable food storage, and more featuring deals from $4.50. Free shipping is available across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to refresh any of your aging peelers, can openers, kitchen knives, and more from brands like KitchenAid, Dash, and NutriBullet, among others. For example, you can land the 9-inch KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel at $8.99. Regularly $15 but more typically in the $11 range at Amazon, this is nearly 20% off the most recent going rate and the second-lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Only once have we seen it go for less and that was more than a year ago. Made of stainless steel with an “ergonomic” handle and a built-in finger guard, this one will have you cutting more than just pizza like a pro all spring and summer long. The “limited lifetime” warranty is a nice touch as well. Head below for more kitchen essential deals.

Amazon is serving up six full pages of kitchen essentials at a discount right now. Whether it’s a new knife set, some reusable food storage for leftovers and lunches, or a brand new can opener, you’ll want to take a quick look through the options right here. The deals start from $4.50 Prime shipped and feature a number of brand name items at the lowest prices we can find.

Then make sure you check out this deal on Masterbuilt’s propane smoker with thermostat at the 2022 low before you dive into the rest of our cooking deals right here. Another standout is this notable offer on Vitamix’s most affordable blender that is now even more inexpensive with today’s $50 price drop. Get a closer look right here.

KitchenAid Classic Pizza Wheel features:

SLICE PIZZA LIKE A PRO: Pizza restaurants use a roller cutter like this one. The sharp blade makes a clean cut in any crust and, unlike using a knife, actually presses the crust and toppings together, keeping the toppings on your pizza.

SUPER SHARP BLADE: The wheel is crafted from high-quality, premium 430 stainless steel that will stay sharp and resist rust. It is perfect for slicing pizza, waffles, pies, or cookie dough.

ERGONOMIC HANDLE FOR COMFORT: The angled wheel allows optimal comfort and performance when slicing hot pizza straight out of the oven. The built-in finger guard protects your hands from both the blade and the heat. The sleek design of the handle gives it a premium feel as well. The glossy ABS handle features a debossed logo as well as an ABS chrome plated bolster and endcap.

