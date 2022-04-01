Dell launching new Dual Dock USB-C hub with Qi charger alongside Tile tracking stylus

Dell has announced a new USB-C laptop dock capable of delivering 90W of power to your device. But, there is something different here. This dock includes a built-in Qi wireless charger for your phone capable of delivering 12W. Along with the new Dual Dock, Dell has teamed up with Tile to make sure you never lose your laptop stylus again.

The Dell Dual Dock is the company’s latest desk accessory that lets you charge both your laptop and phone or earbuds with one device. The Qi charging coils in the phone stand are spaced out to support charging even while your phone sits in landscape. This is great for those who like to have YouTube or a movie playing on their phone off to the side while they work. This is also what adds support for wirelessly charging earbuds. On the back of the dock, there are two USB Type-A ports, HDMI and DisplayPort output, Ethernet, and DC power input. Two more Type-A ports are along the side with a Type-C port on the opposite side. Dell says this dock will be released on May 12, 2022 and will cost $368.99. Dell will also be releasing a Thunderbolt 4 dock for $469.99 in Q2 2022 that has fewer USB Type-A ports but more display outputs and Thunderbolt pass through.

Dell + Tile = no gear misplaced

Dell has partnered with Tile to help make sure you never misplace your laptop stylus. The new Premier Rechargeable Active Pen, which can be had for $109.99, features Tile tracking technology to help you find your pen if you ever put it down somewhere and forget. It boasts a 40-day battery life and can charge to 80% in just 20 minutes. Coupling 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity with programmable buttons, the Active Pen is perfect for those who like to draw and take notes. It also can stay with your Dell 2-in-1 laptop thanks to a magnetic connection and has an LED to indicate Bluetooth, battery, and charging status. When you’ve misplaced the pen, you can trigger it to begin buzzing and blinking its LED to assist you in locating it. Just like anything trackable by TIle, it is done using the Tile app.

9to5Toys’ Take

Combining a Qi charger into a laptop dock/hub is a smart move. Most major smartphones are compatible with wireless charging, and having one right next to you while you work would be great. However, that price is pretty steep. But, for those who need it, I’m sure it’s a price they’re willing to pay. As for the active pen with Tile tracking, I have one question: Where have you been? My biggest fear when it comes to those pens is one being lost. They don’t come cheap, and the last thing I’d want is for the pen to be bumped just right that it pops off the magnetic hold while I don’t notice. Tracking would give me some peace of mind, though I’d still be scared.

