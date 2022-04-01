Upgrade your patio with this 33-foot solar outdoor LED light strip at $25

JESLED US Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 33-foot Solar-powered Outdoor LED Light Strip for $24.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted rate. Down from a normal going rate of $28 to $31 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. These lights can be powered either from the solar panel or over USB depending on how much sun your outdoor space gets. There’s a dusk to dawn sensor as well, which allows the lights to automatically turn on at night and off once the sun comes back up. It’s fully water-resistant and designed to be used outdoors in all weather, including rain, heat, or snow. There are 14 shatterproof plastic LED bulbs along the string which makes it a great choice for your patio. Keep reading for more.

Cut the overall size of your lights in half and pick up this 25-foot string light kit for $15 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. While the bulbs look a bit different, and the overall coverage is smaller, you’ll save quite a bit here. Just keep in mind that you’ll need to plug these lights in instead of using a solar panel to power them anywhere, making them a bit more limited in where they can be mounted.

After refreshing your outdoor space, take a look at the inside of your home as well. Right now there’s the Govee smart RGB light bars on sale for a low price of $97. Coming in at 35% off its normal going rate, now’s a great time to pick up these unique light bars and add some extra flair to your space.

JESLED Solar Outdoor LED Light Strip features:

The outdoor solar powered string lights for outside can be charged by the high-efficiency solar panel within 8 hours, or via the USB charging within 4 hours, charged anytime and anywhere regardless of the weather. Both indoor and outdoor can be used conveniently, lower power consumption, higher energy conversion.

