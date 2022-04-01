Accent your wall with Govee’s smart RGB light bars at new low price of $97 (Save 35%)

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is offering its Glide RGBIC Smart Wall Light Bars Kit for $96.99 shipped with the on-page coupon clipped and code GOVEE6062A at checkout. Normally listed for $150, this 35% discount marks a new low price we’ve seen for this Govee kit. Coming with eight straight segments and four corner pieces, you will have ultimate control over the design and layout of this lighting kit. You can use the pieces to illuminate the wall behind your desk to provide mood lighting or as an accent piece on your accent wall. Once you configure the layout to your liking, use Alexa or Assistant to control the lighting! You can get even more control over the lights by using the Govee Home app, such as preset scenes, a DIY mode, and access to timers and such. You can do just about anything with these lights. Keep reading for more.

Govee is also offering a discount on its RGBIC Smart Wall Sconces at $68. This $12 in savings will get you four individually controllable wall sconces that can be mounted to your wall with included brackets. You’ll find that you have many of the same controls over the Govee sconces as you do with the Glide lights mentioned above. This is one of the benefits of a connected system. Alexa and Assistant can both control these lights, with advanced features being accessible through the Govee app. Both the Glide lights and the sconces can react and dance to music to add a visual element to your auditory experience.

Looking for a way to start the party? Woot is offering the Samsung Sound Tower MX-T50 Wireless Speaker for $230. The optional microphone input can even make this speaker a karaoke machine with dancing LEDs to boot. Looking for LED lighting for outside? Govee has its waterproof smart LED strip lights for $14.50 and LePower has its 3,500-lumen Dusk-to-Dawn LED Security Light for $30. Stop by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on security cameras, locks, lights, and more.

Govee RGBIC Glide Wall Light Bars Kit features:

Customize Your Glide Shape: Connect the 12 interchangeable Glide Wall Light segments in any order you want for a wall light shape that’s truly your own style. And if you have more than one Glide set, group control them together in Govee Home App.

Breathtaking Multi-Color Lighting: Our patented RGBIC tech lets Glide Wall Light display up to 76 colors at one time and 16 million colors total, allowing for beautiful color combinations and flowing multi-color effects.

Dynamic Light Effects: With more than 40+ dynamic scene modes to choose from, completely change your vibe with a single tap. Find multi-color moving scenes based on different emotions, nature elements, and life activities.

