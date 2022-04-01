Withings Wi-Fi Body/+ HealthKit smart scales start at $50 to keep tabs on your spring workouts

Amazon is offering the Withings Body+ Wi-Fi HealthKit Smart Scale for $79 shipped in both colors. Normally $99, today’s deal marks one of the best prices we’ve seen this year outside of a 1-day-only discount to $58.50 back in early January. If you’re looking for the best smart scale experience, it’s not found in Bluetooth-connected models. While those do work for tighter budgets, having a scale that connects to Wi-Fi is just more convenient all around. It’ll automatically synchronize with either Apple Health or Google Fit once it takes your body measurements without you having to open an app or do anything. It just works. I have the Body+ Smart Scale and it’s so nice to just step on, have it automatically detect who’s standing on the scale, take the measurements, and then upload it to HealthKit with no interaction. If you don’t mind missing out on the full body composition analysis that today’s main deal offers, the Withings Body Wi-Fi HealthKit Smart Scale is on sale for $49.99 right now from $60, making it a solid lower-cost option. Keep reading for more.

We’re also seeing the Withings Steel HR Sport Hybrid Smart Watch on sale for $159.96 at Amazon. Down from $200, today’s deal is right in line with the normal sale price that we’ve seen so far throughout 2022, though it was early February last time it was down this low. This smartwatch features both day and night heart rate tracking, step counting, sleep monitoring, and up to 25 days of battery life on a single charge. The Steel HR Sport is also water resistant to 50m and passes notifications from a smartphone to your wrist automatically too. Take a deeper dive into the Steel HR Sport in our hands-on review.

Don’t forget that the Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch is currently on sale for $55 off this spring. Down to $175 right now, it delivers a fitness-focused wearable that’s sure to keep you at the top of your workout game. If that’s a bit too expensive though, be sure to check out the $110 Luxe tracker that’s discounted today as well.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

