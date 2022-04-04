Apple Watch Series 7 goes on $69 off Gold Box, 41mm: $330, 45mm: $360

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $69 off starting at $329.99 shipped in almost every configuration and color. That’s 17% off and the lowest price we’ve yet seen on the entry-level Apple Watch Series 7 models.

There’s also savings on the higher end stainless steel ($629.99) models and some cellular models (starting at $429.99) as well.

With your savings you can grab AppleCare+ for Apple Watch Series 7 (two years) for $79 or $3.99/month during checkout. Check for more Apple Deals here.

About Apple Watch Series 7

Stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone

Stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks on the go, and leave your phone at home

Set up and manage Apple Watch for each family member, right from your iPhone, with Family Setup

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications

Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app

Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance

