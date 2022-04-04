Apple Watch Series 7 goes on $69 off Gold Box, 41mm: $330, 45mm: $360

Seth Weintraub -
$69 off From $330
Apple Watch Series 7

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 7 for $69 off starting at $329.99 shipped in almost every configuration and color. That’s 17% off and the lowest price we’ve yet seen on the entry-level Apple Watch Series 7 models.

There’s also savings on the higher end stainless steel ($629.99) models and some cellular models (starting at $429.99) as well.

With your savings you can grab AppleCare+ for Apple Watch Series 7 (two years) for $79 or $3.99/month during checkout. Check for more Apple Deals here.

About Apple Watch Series 7

  • Stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone
  • Stream music, podcasts, and audiobooks on the go, and leave your phone at home
  • Set up and manage Apple Watch for each family member, right from your iPhone, with Family Setup
  • Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use
  • The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swimproof design
  • Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app
  • Take an ECG anytime, anywhere
  • Get high and low heart rate, and irregular heart rhythm notifications
  • Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app
  • Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance

