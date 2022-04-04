Cook those delicious egg bites at home with Dash’s Sous Vide Maker from $21 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Sous Vide Family Egg Bite Maker at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% off the going rate, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the mini model starting from $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, down 30% from the regular $30 right now. The difference here being the family option can cook up to nine egg bites at once compared to the four on the smaller personal-sized model. Both of which use a sort of built-in sous vide cooking style and can also create other snacks and desserts including little cheesecakes “within minutes,” plus much more. Head below for additional details.

If you would prefer to go with a more traditional egg maker, this BELLA model can boil up to seven of them at once for even less. You won’t get the sous vide-style action here for the most part, but it does come in at $13.50 Prime shipped on Amazon.

For something more substantial in the all-in-one category, we just spotted a deep price drop on Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven with dual cooking racks. Now up to $100 off the going rate, you can land one on your countertop for $230 shipped or $20 below our previous mention. Take a closer look at the details right here. Then head right over to our home goods deal hub for additional offers for around the house and kitchen.

Dash Sous Vide Egg Bite Maker features:

SATISFACTION: From the creators of the ORIGINAL DASH RAPID EGG COOKER, the Dash Family Egg Bite maker now make 9 egg bites (2.5 inches wide), giving you the perfect, sous vide style egg bites at home for the whole family (without the hefty price tag)!

QUICK, EASY, & HEALTHY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY: Short on time? Simply prep your eggs, fill the silicone molds, cook, and eat! Enjoy your perfectly cooked egg bites in as little as 10 minutes.

VERSATILE: This is the PERFECT appliance for picky eaters, those who have busy schedules, meal prep, or follow Keto, Paleo, Gluten Free, or Vegetarian lifestyles (with up to 27g protein per batch). The egg bite maker can even be used for desserts, mini cheesecakes or custard, all within minutes, it couldn’t be easier!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!