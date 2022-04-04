Ninja’s Foodi 10-in-1 XL Air Fry Oven with dual cooking racks drops to $230 (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven for $229.99 shipped. Regularly up to $330 at Best Buy where it is now matched, today’s deal is up to $100 off the going rate, $20 below our mention from earlier this year, and the best price we can find. This is only the third time we have seen it down this low on Amazon and is also the same price drop we saw during the Black Friday festivities last year. It combines a multi-cooker style setup in a countertop form-factor with convection oven features and a built-in air fryer. Large enough to handle a pair of 12-inch pizzas or even a 5-pound chicken at once, its 10-in-1 design also delivers simple toasting options as well as dehydrated snacks and a range of accessories to support it all: two sheet pans, two wire racks, the air fry basket, and a roast tray crumb tray. More details below.

For something more affordable in a similar category, check out the Instant Vortex Plus 10 Quart Air Fryer Oven. It sells for $120 shipped on Amazon right now where it can go for as much as $140 and makes for a notable lower-cost alternative. You won’t get the double rack action on this one, but it does include the rotisserie hardware you won’t get above.

Then go check out this deal on the Dash Everyday Deluxe Electric Griddle while it’s at its second-best price on Amazon. You’ll also want to swing by our home goods guide for even more notable spring upgrades from lighting and indoor plants to additional cooking gear with some solid price drops attached.

More on the Ninja DT201 Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven:

TRUE SURROUND CONVECTION: Up to 10X the convection power vs. a traditional full-size convection oven for faster, crispier, and juicy results.

10-IN-1 VERSATILITY: Air Fry, Air Roast, Bake, Whole Roast, Broil, Toast, Bagel, Dehydrate, Reheat, and Pizza all in one powerful, 1800-watt appliance.

FASTER COOKING: 90-second oven preheat time and up to 30% faster cooking than a traditional full-size convection oven.

XL FAMILY-SIZED CAPACITY: 2-level even cooking, no rotating required—fit a 5-lb. chicken and a sheet pan of vegetables, (2) 12-inch pizzas, or a 12-lb. turkey.

