Fitbit Luxe returns to all-time low following rare 33% Amazon discount at $100

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95 shipped. Down from $150, this is a match of the Amazon all-time low for only the third time at $50 off while beating our previous mention by $10. We last saw it reach this price back in January. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

At its usual retail price, Fitbit Luxe is already one of the more compelling models on the market for bringing a fitness tracker to your wrist, let alone with the steep discount above. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make out for less, as the Wyze Band Fitness Tracker at $33 is an easy recommendation with a similar, albeit less premium design.

If you’re in the market for something a bit more capable, we’re tracking a notable discount on the Fitbit Versa 3 right now, too. This smartwatch is down to the best price yet as well, dropping to $175 from its usual $230 going rate. Aside from just offering more screen real estate, there is also 6-day battery to complement built-in Google Assistant and Alexa features.

Fitbit Luxe features:

See how jewelry gets smart with a tracker that doubles as a timeless accessory and features a vibrant color display. Get better sleep to power your days with sleep tracking and sleep Score in the Fitbit app. Feel a Buzz when you reach your target heart rate zones, while you earn active zone minutes. Maximize your exercise, understand resting heart rate trends and better estimate calorie burn with 24/7 Heart rate tracking.

