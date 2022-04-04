Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE 5G is now even more affordable at $550 (Save $150)

Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $549.99 shipped in several colors. Normally fetching $700, this is $150 off the usual price, the second-best price to date, and one of the first overall discounts. The elevated 256GB model is also $150 off, as well. In either case, we have only seen the handset offered for less once before over a 1-day Gold Box sale at $25 below today’s discount.

Samsung’s recent S21 FE arrived to deliver a series of the specs we typically see on the brand’s flagship handsets carried over to a more affordable package. To start, there’s a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz display with an optical fingerprint sensor underneath and IP68 water-resistant coating. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset. Then head below for more.

If you’re looking for a case to protect your shiny new smartphone, Spigen’s Tough Armor cover is a great option to consider. Designed for the S21 FE, this case sports a slim yet rugged design that pairs TPU with a Polycarbonate shell for added protection. And currently selling for $17, it won’t break the bank, either.

If you haven’t already, be sure to go check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device in our latest roundup right here. But then don’t forget that we’re still tracking an all-time low on the new Galaxy S22 smartphone. This latest handset from Samsung takes a bit of a step up from the S21 FE discounted today, but isn’t quite as affordable following the $100 discount down to $700.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features:

Take your everyday experiences to the next level with the phone that’s designed to fuel the passions of every fan. Whether you’re a gaming guru, social star or fashionista, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is jam-packed with features that help you get more out of whatever you’re into, including an All-Day Intelligent Battery,¹ a powerful processor, a smooth and strong display, a triple-lens camera and more. Plus, choose from four colors for a stylish look that will set off your fan vibe.

