Samsung’s new Apple-inspired M8 Smart Monitor sees pre-order discount with $100 credit

Just after being formally introduced to the new workstation upgrade at the end of last month, Samsung’s all-new M8 Smart Monitor is now up for pre-order with some savings attached. Courtesy of Amazon, you can now bring home the upcoming release for $699.99 shipped with a $100 Amazon credit attached when you apply code 2ERQ8LNAAFJB at checkout. While pricing direct from Samsung has it set at $730, Amazon is not only offering up that small discount but also a chance to pocket some added credit to use on your next purchase. Backed by all of the smart features we’ve come to expect from the Smart Monitor series, Samsung’s upcoming release arrives with an Apple-inspired designs that you can read all about in our launch coverage. More details below.

The latest addition to Samsung’s Smart Monitor series arrives as the new M8 model. Matching the new release status with the most feature-packed spec sheet yet from the lineup, this one arrives with a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel wrapped in one of four iMac-inspired designs. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features.

Beginning to ship on April 18, you can lock-in your order ahead of time with some added savings to make the workstation upgrade even more compelling. Our launch coverage adds some extra insight into what you can expect, as well.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

