Amazfit’s GTR 2e features 24 days of battery life at the 2022 low of $100 (Save $40)

Amazon is currently offering the Amazfit GTR 2e Smartwatch for $99.99 shipped. Normally listed for $140, this 29% discount marks the new 2022 low price we’ve seen so far. With Amazon Alexa built-in, you can set timers, create shopping lists, and more. The battery is said to last 24 days and integrated GPS can track your running routes for accurate distance tracking. 90 sport modes ranging from swimming to running allow you to easily track any workout. Along with measuring your heart rate, the GTR 2e can also monitor your blood oxygen. Keep reading for more.

Protecting your gear is always a good play. You can save your GTR 2e from drops and hits with the Draxlgon Screen Protector 3-pack for $9.50 with the on-page coupon clipped. This TPU screen protector features curved edges to protect the screen better than those without. A function of this protector is self-healing from minor scratches on the surface. This is designed to protect your watch while you’re out and about exercising.

Speaking of exercising, check out this deal on the Tempo Studio home gym kit with the expanded accessory pack at $1,995. This is $755 in savings that will last just for April 5, so be sure to jump on it before it’s too late! A 42-inch touchscreen display and included stand that holds the gear uses 3D vision and AI to track your workouts and monitor your personal metrics. You can check out our hands-on review of the Tempo Studio here.

