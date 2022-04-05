Tempo Studio connected AI home gym bundle with 42-inch display sees huge $755 price drop

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a giant discount on the Tempo Studio home gym kit with the expanded accessory pack at $1,994.99 shipped. The setup typically sells for $2,750 at Best Buy leaving you with up to $755 in savings today. The base bundle without the extra goodies goes for $2,495 directly from Tempo as well. As you might know from coverage over on our Connect the Watts sister site, Tempo Studio is an all-in-one connected home gym rig with a 42-inch HD touchscreen display and a stand to keep all of the add-on workout gear in. Today’s bundle includes $350 worth of Tempo-made extras including a “25-pound stainless steel and chrome Olympic-grade barbell with a 300-pound capacity, two extra collars, a wireless heart rate monitor and charger, and a high-density recovery roller.” Using 3D Vision and AI, Tempo tracks and records loads of personal metrics to help you through your fitness journey right in the comfort of your own home with the ability to keep a real-time count of your reps, help with your overall pace, and deliver AI-powered weight guidance. Get a closer look in our hands-on review of Tempo Studio and head below for more.

While it’s clearly not going to be able to compete with the Tempo setup in terms of smarts and the connected features, if that’s all a bit much for your needs check out the Marcy MWM-988 Multifunction Steel Home Gym. It comes in at $600 shipped and delivers a complete home workout setup with just about everything you could need short of what the Tempo brings to the workout mat.

Check out our interview with the Tempo fitness coach Colby Landry on how to stay motivated as well as these details on the now available Tempo Move live fitness classes. If you’re on the fence about which Tempo rig is right for your needs, this feature piece detailing the differences between the options is a must-read as well. Follow Connect the Watts on Twitter and everywhere else for updates on all things Tempo and connected fitness.

Tempo Studio features:

Using 3D Vision and AI, Tempo tracks and records personal metrics to help you progress safely with every workout, including: Form Correction, Rep Targeting, Intensity Adjustment, and Progress Tracking. 3D Tempo Vision reviews your form and offers feedback in real time so you can make adjustments and progress safely toward your goals. As you train, 3D Tempo Vision keeps a real-time count of every rep and sets the best pace for your workout so you can focus on your form and progress quickly and safely. Our AI-powered weight guidance lets you know when you’re ready to lift heavier so you can safely build strength without ever sacrificing form.

